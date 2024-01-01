1 Ethiopian birr to Malaysian ringgits

Convert ETB to MYR at the real exchange rate

1 etb
0.08 myr

Br1.000 ETB = RM0.08209 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:12
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Malaysian Ringgit
1 ETB0,08209 MYR
5 ETB0,41044 MYR
10 ETB0,82087 MYR
20 ETB1,64175 MYR
50 ETB4,10437 MYR
100 ETB8,20873 MYR
250 ETB20,52183 MYR
500 ETB41,04365 MYR
1000 ETB82,08730 MYR
2000 ETB164,17460 MYR
5000 ETB410,43650 MYR
10000 ETB820,87300 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Ethiopian Birr
1 MYR12,18210 ETB
5 MYR60,91050 ETB
10 MYR121,82100 ETB
20 MYR243,64200 ETB
50 MYR609,10500 ETB
100 MYR1.218,21000 ETB
250 MYR3.045,52500 ETB
500 MYR6.091,05000 ETB
1000 MYR12.182,10000 ETB
2000 MYR24.364,20000 ETB
5000 MYR60.910,50000 ETB
10000 MYR121.821,00000 ETB