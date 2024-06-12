Ethiopian birr to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 0,686 today, reflecting a -0.166% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a -0.137% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 0,688 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,683 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.717% increase in value.