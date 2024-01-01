Ethiopian birrs to Lesotho lotis today

Convert ETB to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 etb
324.27 lsl

Br1.000 ETB = L0.3243 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:06
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

