Ethiopian birr to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Comorian francs is currently 7,963 today, reflecting a -0.192% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a 0.643% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 7,994 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 7,863 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.627% increase in value.