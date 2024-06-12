Ethiopian birr to Cambodian riels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Cambodian riels is currently 71,682 today, reflecting a 0.356% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a 0.044% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Cambodian riels has fluctuated between a high of 71,787 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 71,334 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.476% increase in value.