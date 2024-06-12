Ethiopian birr to Kyrgystani soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Kyrgystani soms is currently 1,523 today, reflecting a 0.015% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a -0.417% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Kyrgystani soms has fluctuated between a high of 1,530 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 1,520 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.547% decrease in value.