Ethiopian birr to Jamaican dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Jamaican dollars is currently 2.709 today, reflecting a -0.076% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a -0.317% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Jamaican dollars has fluctuated between a high of 2.721 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 2.707 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a -0.296% decrease in value.