Ethiopian birr to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Haitian gourdes is currently 2,305 today, reflecting a -0.126% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a -0.501% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 2,317 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 2,298 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.530% increase in value.