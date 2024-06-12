Ethiopian birr to Fijian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Fijian dollars is currently 0,039 today, reflecting a -0.210% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a -0.315% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Fijian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,040 on 09-06-2024 and a low of 0,039 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.622% increase in value.