Ethiopian birr to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 1,792 today, reflecting a -0.070% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a 0.765% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 1,799 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 1,769 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.273% increase in value.