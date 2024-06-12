Ethiopian birr to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Chilean pesos is currently 16,064 today, reflecting a 0.171% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a 1.405% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 16,121 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 15,698 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 1.109% increase in value.