Ethiopian birr to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Albanian leks is currently 1,628 today, reflecting a 0.089% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a 0.833% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 1,630 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 1,605 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.603% increase in value.