Egyptian pound to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Uruguayan pesos is currently 0,822 today, reflecting a 0.837% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a 0.832% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0,832 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,812 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -1.834% decrease in value.