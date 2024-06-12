Egyptian pound to Tajikistani somonis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Tajikistani somonis is currently 0.228 today, reflecting a 0.387% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.144% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Tajikistani somonis has fluctuated between a high of 0.229 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0.226 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.689% increase in value.