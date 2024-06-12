Egyptian pound to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Honduran lempiras is currently 0,518 today, reflecting a -0.223% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.158% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 0,522 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,517 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.471% increase in value.