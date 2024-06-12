Egyptian pound to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Costa Rican colóns is currently 11,111 today, reflecting a -0.361% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.153% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 11,197 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 11,076 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.521% increase in value.