Egyptian pound to Bhutanese ngultrums exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Bhutanese ngultrums is currently 1,751 today, reflecting a -0.371% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.015% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Bhutanese ngultrums has fluctuated between a high of 1,759 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 1,746 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.472% increase in value.