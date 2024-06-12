Egyptian pound to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Brazilian reais is currently 0,112 today, reflecting a -0.112% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a 1.235% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 0,113 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 0,110 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 1.116% increase in value.