Algerian dinar to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Uzbekistan soms is currently 93,692 today, reflecting a -0.157% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.576% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 94,412 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 93,530 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.276% decrease in value.