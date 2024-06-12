Algerian dinar to Tongan paʻangas Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Algerian dinar to Tongan paʻangas history summary. This is the Algerian dinar (DZD) to Tongan paʻangas (TOP) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of DZD and TOP historical data from 12-06-2019 to 12-06-2024.
Loading
Algerian dinar to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Tongan paʻangas is currently 0.018 today, reflecting a 0.685% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.159% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 0.018 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0.017 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a 1.841% increase in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Algerian dinars to Tongan paʻangas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.