Algerian dinar to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Tongan paʻangas is currently 0.018 today, reflecting a 0.685% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.159% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 0.018 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0.017 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a 1.841% increase in value.