Algerian dinar to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Surinamese dollars is currently 0,237 today, reflecting a 0.168% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.553% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,239 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 0,236 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -0.803% decrease in value.