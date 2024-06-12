Algerian dinar to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 167,163 today, reflecting a -0.429% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.058% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 169,233 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 166,872 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.532% decrease in value.