Algerian dinar to Solomon Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Solomon Islands dollars is currently 0,061 today, reflecting a -0.591% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.247% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Solomon Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,063 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,061 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 1.474% increase in value.