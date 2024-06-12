Algerian dinar to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Norwegian kroner is currently 0,079 today, reflecting a -0.035% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.882% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 0,080 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,078 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.809% increase in value.