Algerian dinar to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Malagasy ariaries is currently 33,061 today, reflecting a -0.245% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.268% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 33,309 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 32,958 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a 0.838% increase in value.