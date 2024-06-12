Algerian dinar to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Laotian kips is currently 161.165 today, reflecting a 0.454% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.687% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 161.165 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 159.984 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.377% increase in value.