Algerian dinar to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Comorian francs is currently 3,398 today, reflecting a 0.141% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.016% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 3,406 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 3,360 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.423% increase in value.