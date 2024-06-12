Algerian dinar to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Kenyan shillings is currently 0,957 today, reflecting a -0.059% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.485% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 0,974 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 0,948 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -1.156% decrease in value.