Algerian dinar to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 121,144 today, reflecting a 0.291% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.043% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 121,333 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 120,182 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.391% increase in value.