Algerian dinar to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Honduran lempiras is currently 0,184 today, reflecting a 0.336% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.009% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 0,185 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,183 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.365% decrease in value.