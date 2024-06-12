Algerian dinar to Dominican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Dominican pesos is currently 0,441 today, reflecting a 0.175% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.141% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Dominican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0,444 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,439 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a 0.399% increase in value.