Algerian dinar to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 0,765 today, reflecting a 0.316% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.202% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 0,766 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,756 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.288% increase in value.