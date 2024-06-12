Algerian dinar to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Botswanan pulas is currently 0,102 today, reflecting a 0.043% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.029% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 0,102 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,102 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 0.333% increase in value.