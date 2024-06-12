Algerian dinar to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Brazilian reais is currently 0,040 today, reflecting a 0.468% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.408% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 0,040 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,039 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 1.116% increase in value.