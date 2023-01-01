5 Dominican pesos to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert DOP to XOF at the real exchange rate

5 dop
51 xof

1.00000 DOP = 10.21920 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869671.1072592.10351.468491.629870.92688518.7568
1 GBP1.1498611.2732105.9081.688581.874141.0657921.568
1 USD0.903150.785423183.18221.326251.4720.837116.94
1 INR0.01085740.00944220.012021810.01594390.0176960.01006350.203649

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican pesos

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 DOP10.21920 XOF
5 DOP51.09600 XOF
10 DOP102.19200 XOF
20 DOP204.38400 XOF
50 DOP510.96000 XOF
100 DOP1021.92000 XOF
250 DOP2554.80000 XOF
500 DOP5109.60000 XOF
1000 DOP10219.20000 XOF
2000 DOP20438.40000 XOF
5000 DOP51096.00000 XOF
10000 DOP102192.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Dominican Peso
1 XOF0.09786 DOP
5 XOF0.48928 DOP
10 XOF0.97855 DOP
20 XOF1.95711 DOP
50 XOF4.89277 DOP
100 XOF9.78553 DOP
250 XOF24.46382 DOP
500 XOF48.92765 DOP
1000 XOF97.85530 DOP
2000 XOF195.71060 DOP
5000 XOF489.27650 DOP
10000 XOF978.55300 DOP