Convert DOP to UAH at the real exchange rate

Dominican pesos to Ukrainian hryvnias today

1,000 dop
678.23 uah

$1.000 DOP = ₴0.6782 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:28
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.07589.8571.4781.6260.96420.113
1 GBP1.18611.275106.5821.7541.9291.14323.857
1 USD0.930.784183.5651.3751.5120.89618.705
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Compare exchange rates

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 DOP0,67823 UAH
5 DOP3,39113 UAH
10 DOP6,78226 UAH
20 DOP13,56452 UAH
50 DOP33,91130 UAH
100 DOP67,82260 UAH
250 DOP169,55650 UAH
500 DOP339,11300 UAH
1000 DOP678,22600 UAH
2000 DOP1.356,45200 UAH
5000 DOP3.391,13000 UAH
10000 DOP6.782,26000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Dominican Peso
1 UAH1,47443 DOP
5 UAH7,37215 DOP
10 UAH14,74430 DOP
20 UAH29,48860 DOP
50 UAH73,72150 DOP
100 UAH147,44300 DOP
250 UAH368,60750 DOP
500 UAH737,21500 DOP
1000 UAH1.474,43000 DOP
2000 UAH2.948,86000 DOP
5000 UAH7.372,15000 DOP
10000 UAH14.744,30000 DOP