1,000 dop
44,001.10 tzs

$1.000 DOP = tzs44.00 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:16
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Tanzanian Shilling
1 DOP44,00110 TZS
5 DOP220,00550 TZS
10 DOP440,01100 TZS
20 DOP880,02200 TZS
50 DOP2.200,05500 TZS
100 DOP4.400,11000 TZS
250 DOP11.000,27500 TZS
500 DOP22.000,55000 TZS
1000 DOP44.001,10000 TZS
2000 DOP88.002,20000 TZS
5000 DOP220.005,50000 TZS
10000 DOP440.011,00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Dominican Peso
1 TZS0,02273 DOP
5 TZS0,11363 DOP
10 TZS0,22727 DOP
20 TZS0,45453 DOP
50 TZS1,13633 DOP
100 TZS2,27267 DOP
250 TZS5,68167 DOP
500 TZS11,36335 DOP
1000 TZS22,72670 DOP
2000 TZS45,45340 DOP
5000 TZS113,63350 DOP
10000 TZS227,26700 DOP