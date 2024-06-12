Dominican peso to Trinidad and Tobago dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Trinidad and Tobago dollars is currently 0,114 today, reflecting a 0.187% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.163% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Trinidad and Tobago dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,114 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,113 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.352% decrease in value.