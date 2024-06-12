Dominican peso to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Thai bahts is currently 0,618 today, reflecting a -0.032% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.113% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 0,622 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,612 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.590% increase in value.