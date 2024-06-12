Dominican peso to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Surinamese dollars is currently 0,537 today, reflecting a 0.093% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.594% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,541 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 0,533 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 0.674% increase in value.