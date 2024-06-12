Dominican peso to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Swedish kronor is currently 0,176 today, reflecting a -0.327% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.172% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 0,178 on 09-06-2024 and a low of 0,175 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 1.016% increase in value.