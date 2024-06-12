Dominican peso to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Seychellois rupees is currently 0,229 today, reflecting a 0.827% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.236% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0,246 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 0,225 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 7.852% increase in value.