Dominican peso to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Rwandan francs is currently 22,028 today, reflecting a 0.110% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.349% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 22,066 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 21,890 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.542% decrease in value.