Dominican peso to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Pakistani rupees is currently 4.693 today, reflecting a 0.047% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.233% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 4.704 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 4.661 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.371% decrease in value.