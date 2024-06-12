Dominican peso to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Mozambican meticals is currently 1,073 today, reflecting a 0.221% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.021% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 1,074 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 1,066 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.338% decrease in value.