Dominican peso to Macanese patacas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Macanese patacas is currently 0.136 today, reflecting a 0.103% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.163% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Macanese patacas has fluctuated between a high of 0.136 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0.135 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.367% decrease in value.