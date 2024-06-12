Dominican peso to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Moldovan leus is currently 0,300 today, reflecting a 0.407% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.533% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 0,300 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 0,295 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.949% increase in value.