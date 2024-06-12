Dominican peso to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to South Korean wons is currently 23,185 today, reflecting a -0.118% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.085% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 23,281 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 22,967 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.764% increase in value.