Dominican peso to Fijian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Fijian dollars is currently 0,038 today, reflecting a -0.154% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.151% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Fijian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,038 on 09-06-2024 and a low of 0,038 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.630% increase in value.