Dominican peso to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Costa Rican colóns is currently 8,928 today, reflecting a -0.006% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.172% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 8,966 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 8,872 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.452% decrease in value.